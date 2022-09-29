Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after purchasing an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after purchasing an additional 336,165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,841,000 after purchasing an additional 273,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 70,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,110. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

