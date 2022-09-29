Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $6.58 on Thursday, reaching $216.70. 27,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

