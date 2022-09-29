Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $44,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,891,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $226.91. 1,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

