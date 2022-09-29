Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,984. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.28.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

