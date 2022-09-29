Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.86. 15,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,649. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

