Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the August 31st total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,118,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

