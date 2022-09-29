Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.