Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $124.61. 296,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,286. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average of $139.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

