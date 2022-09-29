Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,286. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.