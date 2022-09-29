Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VARTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Varta from €75.00 ($76.53) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:VARTY traded down 0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 3.16. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.41. Varta has a 1 year low of 2.98 and a 1 year high of 14.06.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

