Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VARTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Varta from €75.00 ($76.53) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Varta Trading Down 19.0 %

OTCMKTS:VARTY traded down 0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 3.16. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.41. Varta has a 1 year low of 2.98 and a 1 year high of 14.06.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.