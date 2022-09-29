Varta (VAR1) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Varta (ETR: VAR1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €50.00 ($51.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €39.00 ($39.80) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/16/2022 – Varta was given a new €75.00 ($76.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2022 – Varta was given a new €102.00 ($104.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2022 – Varta was given a new €65.20 ($66.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/3/2022 – Varta was given a new €75.00 ($76.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/1/2022 – Varta was given a new €95.00 ($96.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/1/2022 – Varta was given a new €64.00 ($65.31) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/1/2022 – Varta was given a new €65.50 ($66.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/1/2022 – Varta was given a new €102.00 ($104.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Varta Stock Down 8.1 %

Varta stock traded down €2.88 ($2.94) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €32.76 ($33.43). 909,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.61. Varta AG has a 52-week low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 52-week high of €135.60 ($138.37).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

