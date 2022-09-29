Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Vasta Platform Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.