Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

