VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028156 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024997 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC.
About VeChain
VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VeChain
