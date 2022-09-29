VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $616.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

