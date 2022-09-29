Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Acquired by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vera Bradley worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 319,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 608.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 103.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,361 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

