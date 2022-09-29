Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $27.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNOF shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Verano Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 million and a PE ratio of -12.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $223.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verano will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

