Verasity One Day Volume Hits $6.37 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001504 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

