VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Trading Down 48.7%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating) shares fell 48.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 10,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
VerifyMe Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.
