Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.83

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 228917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens downgraded shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Veritex Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

