Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 46.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vicinity Motor by 204.0% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the first quarter worth $319,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

VEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 4,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,344. Vicinity Motor has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.