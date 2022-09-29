VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 85,114 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.