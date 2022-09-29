Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VINP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,236. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $569.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

