Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.80. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.33. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 32,175 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

