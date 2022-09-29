Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $166.90 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

