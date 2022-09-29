Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 57.0% in September

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,331,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VWAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.

Shares of VWAGY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 977,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,360. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

