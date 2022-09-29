Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.65

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1920726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VWAGY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen AG will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

