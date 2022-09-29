Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.65

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1920726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VWAGY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.67.
Volkswagen Stock Down 10.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
