Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vonovia Trading Up 6.8 %
VONOY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 406,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $33.22.
About Vonovia
