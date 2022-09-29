W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WPC opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.