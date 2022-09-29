Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR WCH traded down €0.15 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €114.90 ($117.24). The stock had a trading volume of 151,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($190.92). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €151.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

