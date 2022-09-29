Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

