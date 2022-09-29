Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 2,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BUD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.45. 115,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

