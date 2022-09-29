Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $72.62. 365,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

