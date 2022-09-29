Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $2.40 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.87. 109,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $111.42 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.