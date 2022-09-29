Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New Investment in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned 0.38% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFV stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.