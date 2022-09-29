Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 16,500 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 80.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 96.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 86,652 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,879. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

