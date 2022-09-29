Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SLP stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. 120,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,619. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $975.78 million, a PE ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

