Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.92

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPCB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 991,864 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

