Warburg Research Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €71.00 Price Target

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($72.45) price target from Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.
ETR KWS traded down €0.80 ($0.82) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €56.10 ($57.24). The company had a trading volume of 12,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($54.59) and a 52 week high of €76.90 ($78.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.82.
