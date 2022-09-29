Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.04 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,583. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $382,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

