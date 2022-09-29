Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $164.67 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

