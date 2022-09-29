Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

