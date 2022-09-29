Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 19,089 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.77% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $179,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.95. 13,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $165.06 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

