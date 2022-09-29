Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,422 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 1,383,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

