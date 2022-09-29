Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southern by 11.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 230.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 145,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

