Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $34.06 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $34,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 101,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,913. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

