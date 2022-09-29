Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 633,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,064,000 after purchasing an additional 81,249 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 3.9 %

ED stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,497. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

