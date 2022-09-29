Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.00. 92,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

