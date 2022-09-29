Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 209,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 55.5% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 56,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

