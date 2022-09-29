Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 423,147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,518,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,361,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 214,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $180.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

