Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 511,866 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,866 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 2.04% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $708,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 135,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

